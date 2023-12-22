K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases £7,764.45 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £7,764.45 ($9,819.72).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £16,350 ($20,677.88).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

KBT stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.43) on Friday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 129.30 ($1.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,027.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.33.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.