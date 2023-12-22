JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $270.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher stock opened at $230.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

