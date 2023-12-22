Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $816,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.56. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

