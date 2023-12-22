JMP Securities Cuts Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Price Target to $9.00

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Notable Labs in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NTBL
Notable Labs Stock Down 4.6 %
Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Notable Labs will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Notable Labs Company Profile
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Notable Labs
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Notable Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notable Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.