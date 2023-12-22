JMP Securities Cuts Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Price Target to $9.00

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Notable Labs in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Notable Labs Stock Down 4.6 %

Notable Labs stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18. Notable Labs has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Notable Labs will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Notable Labs Company Profile

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

