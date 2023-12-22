JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 187,435 call options on the company. This is an increase of 414% compared to the typical volume of 36,492 call options.

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.73 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.75.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

