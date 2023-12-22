Jesus Nestor De Sells 3,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on OFG Bancorp

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.