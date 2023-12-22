Jeremy Cox Sells 1,773 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

