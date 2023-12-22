Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £195 ($246.62) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($216.26) to £157 ($198.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($202.35) to £169 ($213.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £151.17 ($191.18).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £141.30 ($178.70) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41,455.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £112.40 ($142.15) and a fifty-two week high of £168.32 ($212.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £140.84.

In related news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £126.52 ($160.01) per share, for a total transaction of £126,520 ($160,010.12). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

