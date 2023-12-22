Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PETQ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetIQ from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PetIQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.37. PetIQ had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $277.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.14 million. Analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetIQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

