Jay M. Phd Short Acquires 50,000 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,439,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,065.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BioAtla Trading Up 11.4 %
NASDAQ BCAB opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.69. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
