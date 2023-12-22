Jay M. Phd Short Acquires 50,000 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,439,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,065.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioAtla Trading Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.69. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,270 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,268,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 689,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BioAtla by 434.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 579,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

