Jason H. Pello Sells 31,098 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,547,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY opened at $3.34 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nerdy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

