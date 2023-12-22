Jarrod M. Patten Sells 200 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total value of $117,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $581.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.82. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $599.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 451.12 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.