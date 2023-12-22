James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $35.64

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.64, but opened at $36.74. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 4,600 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,195,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after acquiring an additional 99,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

