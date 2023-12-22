Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Sells $12,628.16 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy T. Linderman sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $12,628.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,150.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JACK opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.