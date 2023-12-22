iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,748 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWW. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $67.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

