iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $35.66

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.66, but opened at $34.35. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 1,814,445 shares.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.