iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after purchasing an additional 154,624 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after buying an additional 1,977,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.