iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,786 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. WealthOne LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IHAK opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $705.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

