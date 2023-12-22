iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $132,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.77. The company has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
