iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,996 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
IVV stock opened at $474.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The firm has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.77.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
