iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 151,854 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 844% compared to the typical volume of 16,093 put options.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.