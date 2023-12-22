Investors Purchase Large Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Call Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 18,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,179 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZIM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. Research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.