Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 12,048 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,987 call options.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 966.69% and a negative return on equity of 108.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WKHS has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 580,640 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

Featured Articles

