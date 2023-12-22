Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,138 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,523 call options.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,381,287 shares of company stock valued at $22,347,447. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,168 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

