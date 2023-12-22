Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.49

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 13624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

