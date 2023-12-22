Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.49

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 13624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
