Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,829 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

