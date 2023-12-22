Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 338 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 338 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $16,095.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,895.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Brian Richard Hole sold 948 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $45,248.04.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 1,378 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $65,771.94.

On Monday, December 11th, Brian Richard Hole sold 52 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $2,471.04.

On Friday, December 8th, Brian Richard Hole sold 391 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $18,572.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $48.32 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $307.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

