Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells 322 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $15,172.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 936,292 shares in the company, valued at $44,118,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Willis Lease Finance Price Performance
Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
