Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells 919 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 919 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $14,244.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Olivier Marie sold 857 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $13,086.39.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,686 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $23,401.68.

On Monday, November 20th, Olivier Marie sold 941 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $13,550.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $14,557.29.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,423.52.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Upwork by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

