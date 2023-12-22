Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys £154.08 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 856 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £154.08 ($194.87).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 901 ($11.39) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 607 ($7.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 966.50 ($12.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 772.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 772.92. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.36) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 795.17 ($10.06).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

