Insider Buying: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Insider Buys £15,800 in Stock

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Paxton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,800 ($19,982.29).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Price Performance

LON SMIF opened at GBX 78 ($0.99) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12 month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £190.52 million and a PE ratio of -975.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.19.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

