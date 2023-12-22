Insider Buying: The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Purchases £53,400 in Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dray acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £53,400 ($67,535.10).

The Alumasc Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALU stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £64.67 million, a P/E ratio of 778.26 and a beta of 0.75. The Alumasc Group plc has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.48.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.