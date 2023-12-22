Insider Buying: The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Purchases £53,400 in Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dray acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £53,400 ($67,535.10).
The Alumasc Group Stock Performance
Shares of ALU stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £64.67 million, a P/E ratio of 778.26 and a beta of 0.75. The Alumasc Group plc has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.48.
The Alumasc Group Company Profile
