Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires £38,050 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Philip Yea acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,522 ($19.25) per share, with a total value of £38,050 ($48,121.92).
Mondi Price Performance
Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,535 ($19.41) on Friday. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601 ($20.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,391.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,327.46. The company has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.
Mondi Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a €1.60 ($1.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 4,598.54%.
About Mondi
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
