Insider Buying: Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Purchases C$30,000.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood purchased 24,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

CVE:HME opened at C$1.27 on Friday. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of C$126.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of C$24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.2797357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

