Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.51 and a 52-week high of C$16.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3004032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -423.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

