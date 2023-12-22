IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.