IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,250 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

