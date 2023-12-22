IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 699 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $103.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

