IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,649 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 852.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $173,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

RYH stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $999.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

