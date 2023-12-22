IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 13,520 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.