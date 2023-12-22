IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $600.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $583.37 and a 200-day moving average of $537.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

