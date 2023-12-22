IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMG. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.33. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$301.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.2077355 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

