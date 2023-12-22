Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.61

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.61 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,876,720 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of £64.05 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.61.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

