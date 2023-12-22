Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.61

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.61 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,876,720 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 4.8 %
About Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.