Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,920,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

