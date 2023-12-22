Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target Increased to GBX 410 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 410 ($5.19) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
