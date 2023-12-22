Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target Increased to GBX 410 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 410 ($5.19) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 303.50 ($3.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.73. The firm has a market cap of £521.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 211.85 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.50 ($3.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.