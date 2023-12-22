Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Robert Watson Sells 55,000 Shares

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.23), for a total transaction of £401,500 ($507,777.92).

Hilton Food Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £689.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6,416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. Hilton Food Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 525.10 ($6.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 799 ($10.10). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 700.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 686.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HFG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.85) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, September 11th.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

