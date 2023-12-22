HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLFFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. HelloFresh has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $35.82.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

