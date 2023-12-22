Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 106 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $354.09 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $356.40. The stock has a market cap of $909.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

