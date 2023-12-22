Head to Head Review: Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) & Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Toray Industries and Carlyle Secured Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33

Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Toray Industries and Carlyle Secured Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $18.43 billion N/A $538.89 million $0.38 27.18 Carlyle Secured Lending $207.26 million 3.80 $85.64 million $1.35 11.47

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending. Carlyle Secured Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries 1.72% 2.49% 1.27% Carlyle Secured Lending 37.16% 13.77% 5.90%

Dividends

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Toray Industries pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 109.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carlyle Secured Lending has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Toray Industries on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

