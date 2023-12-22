Head-To-Head Contrast: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) versus Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Free Report) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and PDS Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 50.03 -$7.02 million ($0.78) -0.48 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$40.85 million ($1.71) -3.01

Volatility & Risk

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PDS Biotechnology. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vallon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.48% -124.89% PDS Biotechnology N/A -144.24% -76.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and PDS Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00

PDS Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 243.71%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Vallon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Vallon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies. The company is developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

